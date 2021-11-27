Sidhu Vows To 'quit Politics' If SAD Shows Proof For Alleged Meeting With DGP Sahota

In a key development, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu challenged Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to prove his closed-door meeting with Punjab director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Referring to Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the blue-eyed boy of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, he underlined his disliking towards him from the first day for illegally detaining innocent Sikh boys in 2015, and giving clean chits to Badals.

'Will quit politics if closed-door meeting with Punjab DGP proved'

"I give my word of honour that I’ll leave Politics if Sukhbir Singh Badal can prove that I ever had any close door meeting with the new DGP Punjab," Sidhu stated, taking to his official Twitter handle. The statement of Sidhu comes as Sukhbir Badal along with other senior SAD leaders courted arrest outside chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s official residence in Chandigarh to protest the alleged plan of the state government to arrest former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a fake drugs case.

Addressing the media on Friday, Sukhbir Badal had claimed that he had definite information that the chief minister had ordered the state DGP to register a false case against Majithia. This has been done after the chief minister held a meeting with PCC chief Navjot Sidhu and (Deputy Chief Minister and) Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, Badal alleged in a party statement.

Stating that the “CM as well as his Cabinet colleagues and other officials involved in the conspiracy were committing a criminal offence,” Badal said, “All of them are liable for prosecution”.

I give my word of honor that I’ll leave Politics if @officeofssbadal can prove that I ever had any close door meeting with new DGP Punjab, who illegally detained innocent Sikh boys in 2015, gave clean chits to Badals & is blue eyed boy of Ex DGP Saini, since new govt was formed. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 27, 2021

'One-upmanship to commit vendetta against Akali'

"It is apparent that both Channi and Sidhu are engaged in one-upmanship to commit vendetta against Akali leaders to divert people's attention from their government's failure on all fronts," said Sukhbir Badal in the press conference.

The SAD chief added, "We see it as a challenge to the SAD and gladly accept it. There is no case by any law enforcing agency in the country against Majithia. Those, like (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, who accused him of (alleged wrong) doings in the past had to save themselves from jail by tendering written apologies. Let the newly power-drunk Channi dare where others have failed."

(With ANI inputs)