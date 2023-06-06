Sikkim CM Urges Centre To Build Business Corridor Connecting Nepal

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday urged the Centre to build an international business corridor in West Sikkim for improved connectivity with Nepal, which, he claimed, will boost development in the Himalayan state.

Tamang also said the central government appeared to be keen to consider the project, keeping in view its benefits to the people of Sikkim and added that a decision would be taken in due course.

"I had proposed an international business corridor connecting Uttarey with Chewabhanjya in West Sikkim to Nepal at the NITI Aayog meeting in the national capital recently and also took up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said at a function after inaugurating a forest house at Chewabhanjyang.

The Sikkim chief minister also said that if the two countries get connected with the international business corridor in Chewabhanjyang, it will speed up development in the state, creating opportunities for the local people in diverse sectors such as economic, social, cultural, tourism and education.

"Both India and Nepal have friendly relations and the proposed business corridor is bound to have a positive impact on the economic growth of the two countries," he said.

Once the proposed business corridor comes up at Chewabhanjyang in West Sikkim, it will witness business activities, like in Nathula, to boost both trade and tourism, opening up economic opportunities for the people residing on either side of the international border, Tamang said.

The forest rest house at Chewabhanjyang will lay down a roadmap for the development of the region.

He also interacted with security personnel there and sought their continued support to keep the border safe.

The chief minister also assured them of all possible support.

He also mentioned that the maintenance of roads has been a major challenge due to weather conditions but the state government has made all efforts to keep it motorable in all seasons.