Singhu Clash: Akali Dal Claims Delhi Police 'insulted Faith' Of Sikh Youth; Demands Action

In a serious allegation against the Delhi police and BJP, Akali Dal MLA Bikram Majithia on Saturday, claimed that the police had beaten up a Sikh youth and 'insulted his articles of faith' at the Singhu border. Comparing the clashes to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Akali Sal demanded criminal proceedings against Delhi police officers and BJP supporters who had 'beaten the Sikh youth'. Akali Dal has also asked Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to register appropriate cases against Delhi police and BJP as they 'had violated human rights'.

PM Modi tells farmers 'govt just a phone call away'; urges Opposition to talk to unions

Akali Dal: 'Insulted articles of faith'

In a press conference, Majithia showed pictures of a Sikh youth being held by several police officers and later pushed down with his turban pulled off. The Sikh youth was reportedly the same who had attacked at Alipur SHO with his sword unsheathed. He along with 43 people have been arrested for violence at Singhu border.

Shiromani Akali Dal demands that Centre launches criminal proceedings against @DelhiPolice officials & BJP goons who indulged in state terrorism by attacking the farmer camp at Singhu border, besides beating up Sikh youth mercilessly & insulting their articles of faith.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/SFVmrkSG52 — Bikram Majithia (@bsmajithia) January 30, 2021

Singhu clash: Delhi police arrests 44 including sword-brandishing man who attacked SHO

What happened at Singhu border?

On Friday, Police fired tear gas and resorted to baton charge to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws. Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword, an official said, detaining him immediately. The group claiming to be locals demanded that the farmers vacate the Singhu border, alleging that they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.

Armed with sticks, the group of locals reached the site and asked the farmers to leave while raising slogans against them. While protesters at the Singhu border came out in numbers to resist the locals, they were promptly stopped by farmer union volunteers which helped the situation from turning ugly. Both sides also pelted stones at each other. Farm unions have alleged that these were not 'locals, but hired goons'. Centre has now snapped internet at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur areas, while the UP government has cut off electricity and water supply at Ghazipur - asking farmers to vacate.

Delhi Farmer protest LIVE Updates: MHA suspends internet at Singhu, Ghazipur & Tikri

AAP takes Southern plunge; to ally with Kamal Haasan's MNM for Tamil Nadu polls: Sources