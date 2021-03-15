Singhvi Jokes ICC Should Give India's Opponents A Complimentary Win; Lauds Ishan Kishan

The Indian Cricket team on Sunday made a spectacular comeback and defeated England in the second T20 by 7 wickets. With this win, India has leveled the five-match T20 series against England. Captain Virat Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan's match-winning knock led India to an easy victory in the second T20.

Following the second India vs England T20, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi has advice for the International Cricket Council (ICC). Singhvi, clearly joking, advised the ICC to keep the first match of any series of India as a complimentary win for other teams. Singhvi also lauded Ishan Kishan's memorable debut against England.

"Going by evidence, ICC should keep the 1st match of any series as complimentary win. Loved what Ishan Kishan can do with the bat- an exciting prospect given the T20 world cup is around the corner," wrote Singhvi.

Playing his first T20 international, Ishan Kishan played an explosive inning of 56 runs off 32 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and 4 sixes. With this, Ishan Kishan has also become the second Indian player to score a half-century in his T20 debut. The first to do so was Ajinkya Rahane and he scored his fifty against England at Old Trafford.

India's strong comeback after losing the first match of past few series

Singhvi's advice comes after it is observed that India has been bouncing back quite strongly from shaky starts in the past few series. It is to be noted that India lost the first match very badly when it toured Australia. In fact, India got all out at 36 in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

After India's defeat in the Adelaide, many cricket experts including Michael Vaughan predicted that India might suffer a clean sweep by the Australians. However, India went on to win the series by 2-1.

A similar thing happened when India vs England series started. England defeated India in the opening test in Chennai but repeating the script of Australia, India bounced back strongly and went on to win the 4 match test series by 3-1.

Now, India vs England T20 series is in progress, the hosts were defeated badly by England cricket team in the first T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, however, team India came back strongly and defeated England in the second T20 by 7 wickets.