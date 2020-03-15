Singhvi Says 'Pakistan Deserves To Be Quarantined' For Raising J&K In SAARC COVID-19 Meet

Slamming Pakistan's 'unwarranted' raising of Kashmir in the SAARC COVID-19, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, on Sunday, stated that they could not stoop lower than this. Highlighting that a junior minister was sent an important SAARC meeting during a humanitarian crisis, Singhvi said it was a pity that he had raised the Kashmir issue in the meeting. He said that Pakistan deserved to be 'quarantined' by the global community.

Abhishek Singhvi slams Pak's Kashmir comment in SAARC meet

#Pakistan cant stoop lower thn this. During a humongous humanitarian crisis, it sends a junior minister for #SAARC meeting of heads of state. Then raises #Kashmir issue in the meeting out of nowhere. Pity..



deserves 2be #quarantined by the global community.#SAARCfightsCorona — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 15, 2020

In response to Pakistan raking up Kashmir in the important SAARC COVID-19 meet, Indian government sources state that it has been called 'unwarranted and out of context'. Moreover, government sources have also commented that Khan's Special assistant on Health sent by Pakistan was uncomfortable in speaking and was given a slip (to recite from) - which the government sources believe was 'churlish approach'. Slamming the unwanted politicisation, sources said that it was a humanitarian issue that was politicised by Pakistan.

Pakistan rakes up Kashmir at COVID-19 meet

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant Dr. Zafar Mirza took a shocking political jibe at the SAARC Conference on COVID-19 by raking up Kashmir while discussing the seven countries' efforts to battle the epidemic. Mirza expressed his 'concerns' that 19 cases have been detected in Jammu-Kashmir. Demanding India remove the 'lockdown in J&K immediately', he said it was imperative in the face of the emergency. The Pakistan Prime Minister was the only country leader who did not attend the meeting.

"We hope that during this COVID-19 our member countries will provide access to all the regions. In this regard, it is a matter of concern that COVID-19 has reported from Jammu and Kashmir. In the view of emergency its imperative that all lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir must be lifted immediately, opening up communication and movement," said Mirza. Moreover, reports state that Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is probing into Mirza's alleged involvement in smuggling 20 million face masks abroad.

