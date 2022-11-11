Sirsa Writes To Kharge Over Tytler Induction In MCD-polls; 'There's Blood On Their Hands'

A day after Congress honoured the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler by naming him in the party's Delhi team for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday, November 11, wrote a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing anguish over giving Tytler an important position under his leadership, despite his involvement in the mass murder.

In his letter to Kharge, Sirsa wrote, "After you became the party president, the Sikhs had a hope that you would show the door to those involved in 1984 riots and would stand by us, but that did not happen. We were pained and hurt to see that even now the Gandhi family is powerful in the party and in the 1984 riots accused are being given higher positions. All the limits were crossed when Jagdish Tytler was named to the party's Delhi team for the upcoming Municipal Corporation."

The BJP leader added, "This decision of yours has not just hurt me but has hurt several other Sikhs. This letter might not change your mind but will definitely hit your soul for taking this step, where you stood by those whose hands are covered by the blood of thousands of innocent people. I pray to god that with this, you get back your conscience."

My heartfelt letter to President @INCIndia @Kharge Ji

I hope this letter would give him a reason and courage to question himself (if not Gandhi Family) when would Congress stop showering favours on killers of Sikhs@ZeeNews @ANI @thetribunechd @TimesNow @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/89TefdA1fV — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 11, 2022

Earlier today, Sirsa held a press meet, recalling the 1984 Sikh riots "pre-planned conspiracy", he added, "Someone might have seen such scenes in Hitler's time. But there too people were killed in a closed gas chamber. But here we saw bloodshed on the roads... Rajiv Gandhi said proudly from the national capital that 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes.' With this mindset they killed Sikhs."

Congress honours 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused

The India National Congress party honoured the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler on Thursday by naming him in the party's Delhi team for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Tytler has been made a member of the Pradesh Election Community for the MCD polls, which are scheduled for December 4.

Notably, Tytler is a senior leader of Congress and has served as a Union Minister in the past. However, he has faced a barrage of accusations for the last three decades for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.