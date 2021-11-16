Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway on Tuesday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury censured the landmark move. Targetting the BJP, the CPI(M) General Secretary alleged that the party is resorting to wooing people as the election season approached. PM Modi inaugurated the 341 km long expressway in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The six-lane multipurpose highway even facilitated the landing of advanced warfare planes including the likes of Mirage 2000 fighter jets and Sukhoi-30.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Karwal Kheri on C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft to inaugurate the 341 Km long Purvanchal Expressway, shortly



What were the claims made by the CPI(M) Gen Sec?

Yechury while speaking to ANI said, "You see as the elections approach, closer and closer, more and more inauguration, more and more foundation stones laying ceremonies are being done."

Yechury alleged that the BJP was doing these to garner votes although the general public seemed to be 'discontented.'

He went on to add, "People are dissatisfied today with the BJP government in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. I am sure this reflects the desperation and that is why such projects are being inaugurated now."

While stating the same, Yechury doubted if the implementation of the promised projects would be accorded.

PM Modi inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway with 3.2km long airstrip

The Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated by PM Modi at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district will stretch from Chaudhari, Lucknow to hamlet Hydaria, on NH 731 making it a total of 341 km. The Purvanchal Expressway is expected to cut the time it takes to drive from Lucknow to Ghazipur from 6 hours to almost its half (3.5 hours).

The Purvanchal Expressway has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 22,500 crore and is touted to bolster the economic development of Uttar Pradesh state. One of the special features of the airport is a 3.2km long airstrip built on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to facilitate the landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter jets in the case of an emergency. PM Narendra Modi arrived at the inauguration of the project in an A C-130 Hercules plane.

