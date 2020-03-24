The Debate
Sitaram Yechury Welcomes Release Of Omar Abdullah; Calls For Freeing Mufti, Faesal

Politics

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury welcomed the release of former J&K CM Omar Abdullah from "unjustifiable" detention after over seven months on Tuesday.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury welcomed the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah from "unjustifiable" detention after over seven months on Tuesday. Yechury called on the government to also release ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti, Shah Faesal and other leaders detained in and outside Kasmir.

Sitaram Yechury also said that internet access in Kashmir should not be limited in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Citing the need to ensure information reached people, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the people there should get unfettered and speedy access to the internet.

Omar Abdullah walks out of detention

Omar Abdullah was released from detention after eight months on March 24. Almost immediately after being released, he spoke to the media where he said that "a lot has changed since August 2019" and also spoke about the global pandemic Coronavirus. Abdullah urged people to maintain social-distancing and stay safe amid the crisis. Further, he urged the Centre to release other Jammu and Kashmir leaders and resume 3G and 4G services in the state.

First Published:
