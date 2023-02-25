'Situation Of Opposition In Meghalaya Fractured': CM Conrad Sangma Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the assembly elections, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the situation of the Opposition in the state is 'fractured'. He also stated that it was a good decision for all parties to contest the polls separately.

"If you look at the political equation right now, it's very fractured in terms of the opposition. Opposition party which used to be there primarily - Congress - is now divided into two parts. So, it is not the same electoral situation which was there five years back," said Sangma.

Speaking about the condition of opposition parties in the state, he said, "Now, there are many seats in which TMC is not fighting with us. In some seats, we are fighting with Congress, in some with BJP, and in 1-2 with other parties. So, it is a very fractured situation for the opposition."

He further spoke about his equation with other parties saying that in 2018, the ruling NPP was not in any pre-poll alliance and they formed it only after the elections. He went on to say that the people must understand that politics is different in small states.

"In 2018 we also fought against each other and didn't have a pre-poll alliance. After election, we came together. We are fighting separately in this election also. One has to understand that politics in smaller states is different, it's not the same as in bigger states," Sangma said.

He also emphasised on candidate-based vote bank saying that if a pre-poll alliance takes place, the candidates will be seen switching parties, thus it was better that the parties contest by themselves and later other decisions are taken.

The Meghalaya CM added, "There's a lot of candidate-based vote bank out here. So, if pre-poll alliance takes place, you'll see candidates going to other political parties. Hence, it's better that each party contests on its own and post-election we will decide how to move forward."

Meghalaya CM sees no point of voting for TMC

On Thursday, Conrad Sangma asked the citizens to not waste their votes supporting the TMC in the upcoming elections remarking that the National People’s Party will be forming the government in the state.

While addressing in Dadenggre, he said, "It is no point in supporting TMC or any other parties. NPP is set to form the Government. Let us not waste our vote and come out to vote and pledge support for NPP.”

Meghalaya will go to Assembly polls on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2, along with Tripura and Nagaland.

(With input from ANI)