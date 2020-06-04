Smriti Irani Hails Centre's Decision To Amend Essential Commodities Act

A day after the Union cabinet approved the amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, Union Minister Smriti Irani expressed her joy over the Central government's decision and said it will pave way for 'One Nation, One Agri Market.' Irani also congratulated the farmers.

"First time in history, farmers can sell their produce in any state, at a price they deem fit. After One Nation, One Tax and One Nation, One Ration Card, this realises the dream of 'One Market' for our farmers. I congratulate all farmers, especially from Punjab", the Minister said while speaking to ANI.

Cabinet Approves Reforms In Essential Commodities Act

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced an important decision taken by the Union Cabinet pertaining to agriculture and other sectors. Javadekar declared that the amendment had been made in the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act.

He further said that the Union government would introduce an ordinance to free the farmers from the constraints of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee whereby the farmers would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Javadekar also mentioned that the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance had been approved. This would ensure that farmers get greater freedom to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters while protecting their interests.

(With inputs from ANI)