Smriti Irani Hits Out At Congress Over Missing Posters In Amethi; Questions Sonia Gandhi

Even as the nation continues to fights the massive COVID-19 battle, the poster war between BJP and opposition continues. On Monday new posters related to Amethi MP Smriti Irani popped up. The posters were tweeted by the official Twitter handles of All India Mahila Congress, UP Congress and some spokespersons of the party.

"After becoming MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani registered her presence in just a few hours. Today, when Amethi's citizens are frightened and distressed by the pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not saying you are missing ...., we have seen you playing Antakshari through Twitter, we have seen you giving lunch to a few people," read the poster in Hindi.

READ: Smriti Irani reacts as Sonu Sood tells netizen, 'why will you walk home?' on help query

Smriti Irani hits back

Hitting back at Congress, now Smriti Irani exuded confidence in having the account of 8 months,10 times and 14 days and further questioned Sonia Gandhi on her visit to Amethi. In a series of Tweets, Irani mentioned the developments in Amethi and further urged Congress to stop messing with the lives of people.

Collector अमेठी , सुल्तानपुर, रायबरेली से सतत संपर्क एवं समन्वय के माध्यम से प्रधान मंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना का लाभ अमेठी के जन जन तक पहुँचे ये प्रयास किया मैंने ... बताएँ सोनिया जी ने स्वयं कितनी बार प्रयास किया अपने क्षेत्र के लिए ? https://t.co/8pwANQbbG3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2020

Lockdown में अमेठी में आपके नेताओं द्वारा जो वर्षों पुराना सपना दिखाया गया गरीब जनता को उस मेडिकल कालेज का काम करवाया @myogiadityanath जी के आशीर्वाद से ... बताएँ आज तक अमेठी के मेडिकल कालेज का एक बार भी अभिनंदन क्यूँ नहीं किया .. खुश नहीं क्या आप अमेठी के लिए ? https://t.co/8pwANQbbG3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2020

अब तक 22,150 नागरिक बस से एवं 8322 ट्रेन से मात्र अमेठी जनपद में लौटें हैं , वो भी पूरी क़ानूनी प्रक्रिया के बाद । एक एक परिवार , एक एक व्यक्ति का नाम बता सकती हूँ ... क्या ऐसा ही हिसाब सोनिया जी रायबरेली के लिए देना चाहेंगी? https://t.co/8pwANPTAOv — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 1, 2020



Smriti Irani, who won from the Amethi constituency, was once a stronghold of Congress. The last line in the poster is a reference to Irani’s visit to Amethi just days after wrestling the constituency from the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi in one of the most surprising Lok Sabha poll victories.

READ: Smriti Irani slams Congress for politicising COVID crisis, calls for unity amid pandemic

Posters Declaring Jyotiraditya Scindia 'missing' Surface In Gwalior

On May 24, posters declaring Jyotiraditya Scindia - a former Congress leader who is now in the BJP - missing surfaced in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.



Mocking at Scindia's reason to quit the Congress party, the poster said that he was unable to do 'Janseva' but even now, he is missing and has not raised his voice for the stranded migrants. Furthermore, the poster declared that whosoever would find him will get reward money of Rs 5100. It has mentioned the phone number of Siddharth Singh Rajawat as the contact person if any information about Scindia is found.

However, after the posters were put in the Gwalior city, BJP supporters were irked, sources said, and have now threatened to respond 'in the same language.'

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: 'Unlock 1' begins as India sees 8392 new cases; tally at 190,535

READ: 43 dead due to thunderstorm & lightning in UP; CM Yogi issues Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin