The outrage over Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's obnoxious 'rape' remark spilled over to the Lok Sabha on Friday with Union Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani raising the issue. She rebuked Congress over the distasteful comment after opposition MPs tried to obstruct her from responding to fellow parliamentarians during Question Hour.

Coming down heavily on Kumar, Irani opined that the Sonia Gandhi-led party was not sincere in its approach towards the safety of women and children. Thereafter, she not only called upon Congress to denounce the legislator but also take action against him.

Union Minister Smriti Irani remarked, "Sir, as I stand today to answer through you the honourable member's query, I am blocked by certain gentlemen who have placards in their hands. If they truly believe in servicing the needs of poor women and children in our country, my request to them is to ensure that I speak for the women and the children of this country to hear how dedicated Members of Parliament wish to discuss issues pertaining to them. And those gentlemen who belong specially to a particular party, one of their representatives yesterday said and made remarks about women which need to be condemned by every public representative in Karnataka."

"If you truly believe in the cause of women, first stand here and denounce that legislator who says that if you are raped as a woman in this country, you should enjoy it. Those men who stand in this Well today- go back to your political organization and first bring justice to such a man. And then we will see who speaks for women and children in this country," she added.

It is extremely shameful that inside Vidhan Sabha, a Congress leader has given a shameful statement about women that 'one should enjoy while a woman gets raped': Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development on Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's 'rape' remark pic.twitter.com/NlWCx7FHfv — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Congress should first suspend their leader before talking about women empowerment and raising slogans like "Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon" in Uttar Pradesh: Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development pic.twitter.com/F8gAywfraN — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Congress MLA's controversial remark

The controversy came to the fore on Thursday when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. In response, Kageri asked as to how he could run the session if time was allotted to everyone.

Asking the members to make a decision on their own, he looked at Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let us enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way". Retorting to this, the Congress leader said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are".

#WATCH| "...There's a saying: When rape is inevitable, lie down&enjoy," ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said when Speaker Kageri, in response to MLAs request for extending question hour, said he couldn't& legislators should 'enjoy the situation' (16.12) pic.twitter.com/hD1kRlUk0T — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

While no one raised any objection, multiple MLAs laughed at this remark. After facing a lot of criticism from the opposition, Ramesh Kumar took to Twitter, "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about 'Rape'. My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off-the-cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth".

Offering another half-baked apology on the floor of the Assembly, Ramesh Kumar said, "If it hurts the sentiments of women, I've no problem apologising. I apologize from the bottom of my heart."

A 6-time MLA, the Congress leader has been a part of Janata Party and Janata Dal in the past and has served as a Minister and Speaker.