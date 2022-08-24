Sonia Gandhi To Travel Abroad For Medical Check-ups; Rahul & Priyanka To Accompany Her

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be accompanying her, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha member and AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh did not specifically mention the dates of travel nor the places of visit but said that the Congress interim president will also visit her ailing mother before returning to New Delhi. "Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. She will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi," Ramesh said in a statement. Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be accompanying their mother on this concerned abroad trip.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's future programme, Jairam stated that the Wayanad MP will address Congress' "Mehangai Par Halla Bol" rally organised in the national capital on September 04.

Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra across country

Earlier last week, the Grand Old Party announced that it will launch on September 7, the "Bharat Jodo Yatra", which it describes as the longest yatra mounted in this country in the past century.

Meanwhile, Congress on Tuesday launched the logo, tagline and website of its upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra. Addressing a press conference, Jairam Ramesh said the yatra (foot march) will cover 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in the South to Kashmir in the North. The yatra that will begin on September 7, will continue for over five months.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the yatra, along with top party leaders. Launching the website, Congress urged those wanting to participate in the yatra to register on it. Rahul Gandhi tweeted the tagline of the yatra earlier in the day, "Ek tera kadam, ek mera kadam, mil jaye to jud jaye apna watan (one step yours, one step mine, together they can unite India)."