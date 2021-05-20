Sonia Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Provide Free Education To Children Orphaned By COVID-19

As India contines to battle the second wave of COVID-19, there are many children who have been orphaned. Highlighting the plight and future of the children, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to consider providing free education to children at the Navodaya Vidyalayas-a network of schools operational across the country. Delhi, Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh governments have promised to provide free education for the orphaned children in their respective states.

Sonia Gandhi wrote, "Amidst the devastation caused by the pandemic and the heart-wrenching tragedies being faced by affected families. News of young children losing one or both parents to COVID-19 are the most poignant. These children are left with the trauma of loss and no support towards a stable education or future".

Congress interim chief further said that there are 661 Navodaya Vidyalaya across the country.

"As you are aware, one of my husband Rajiv Gandhi's most significant legacies is the network of Navodaya Vidyalaya. It was his dream to make high-quality modern education accessible and affordable to talented youth, predominantly from rural areas. There are now, as you know, 661 such schools across the country. I am writing to request you to consider providing free education at the Navodaya Vidhyalayas to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent on account of the Covid-19 pandemic," the letter read.

Sonia Gandhi added that as a nation, we owe it to the children to give them hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them.

Navodaya Vidyalaya

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are a system of central schools for talented students predominantly from rural areas in India. These schools are run by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, New Delhi, an autonomous organization under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. JNVs are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, with classes from VI to XII standard. The motive of this school is to find talented children in rural areas of India and providing them with an education equivalent to the best residential school system, without regard to their families' socio-economic condition.

Chhattisgarh, Delhi & AP govt's Financial aid

Earlier this week , hhattisgarh government has decided to take the responsibility of educating children who have lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the state government will bear the expenses of children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 outbreak. He also pledged to extend monetary help to families who have lost their earning member to COVID. Andhra Pradesh government has directed the state officials to work towards creating a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh for every child who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection.

COVID-19 situation in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reports 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases, 3,69,077 discharges & 3,874 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,57,72,400

Total discharges: 2,23,55,440

Death toll: 2,87,122

Active cases: 31,29,878

Total vaccination: 18,70,09,792

