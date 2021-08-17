In a shocking remark, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Tuesday, sympathised with the Taliban calling their takeover of Afghanistan a 'struggle for freedom'. Comparing it to India's non-violent freedom struggle from the British Raj, Barq claimed that strong countries like Russia & America could not settle in Afghanistan against the Taliban's wishes. The terror group has once again grabbed power in Afghanistan as US troops withdrew.

SP MP sympathises with Taliban

When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country & run it. Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia & America to settle in their country: Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal pic.twitter.com/yQFsEOH7tp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 17, 2021

India evacuates its diplomatic staff

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy staff, their families and ITBP troops were evacuated from Kabul in the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft as Taliban took control of the capital. To aid Indians stranded in Afghanistan, MHA has introduced “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” - a fast category of electronic visas to hasten the process for migrants. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval have spoken to their US counterparts regarding evacuation. India along with other countries like US, Germany, Canada have refused to officially recognise a Taliban government.

Firing at Kabul airport, several killed

Panic and chaos reigned at Kabul airport as thousands of people attempted to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest on Monday. As per visuals, many civilians were injured on the tarmac as they rushed to get on the plane. At least seven people were killed at Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul after US troops opened fire, reports local news agency Tolo News. Three people also fell to their death while hanging onto a departing US plane's wheels. Many countries like UK, Germany, Canada and India are preparing for safe evacuation of its nationals from the war-torn nation.

While Taliban has taken over Kabul, 6000-strong US military is currently taken control of the airport's perimeter overseeing evacuation. Ex-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has already fled to Tajikistan along with several ministers while ex-Presidents Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai are left to handle a 'smooth transition'. The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan.