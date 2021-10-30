Heating up the UP poll campaign, the Samajwadi Party has accused BJP of plagiarising its 2017 campaign song. Sharing a clip of Akhilesh Yadav's 'Kam Bolta hai' song on Saturday, SP claimed that Yogi Adityanath's campaign song 'Cha Gayi re' was a dead ringer of the SP song. Scoffing at BJP, SP said that the saffron party had stooped to copying SP's songs after taking credit for its development projects. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

BJP Vs SP campaign songs

In September, BJP had unveiled its campaign song for UP 2022 polls titled 'Cha gayi re UP mai Yogi Sarkar' (Yogi Adityanath government shines across Uttar Pradesh). Shared on the official Twitter handle of BJP Uttar Pradesh unit, the video goes with the 'BJP will come again' hashtag. From crackdown on cheating in exams to increasing employment in the state, the video shows various developmental work carried out by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.

On similar lines, Akhilesh Yadav's 'Kam Bolta hai' song which had been released in 2017 as he sought re-election, also touted his government's works. Listing farm loan waiver, women empowerment, laptop free distribution, constructing new highways, the song claims 'work speaks'. Yadav has often complained that most of the central universities, hospitals and highways which were being constructed under the Yogi regime were started by his govt, approved by UPA govt.

UP poll campaign

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

Parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. While AIMIM and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party were eyeing an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj, its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced his support for the Samajwadi Party. Both BJP and SP have vowed to win over 400 seats.

