Stalin Wishes Dayalu Ammal On Mother's Day With Moving Note On Significance Of Motherland

Shortly following his swearing-in ceremony and announcing back-to-back welfare schemes, Tamil Nadu's newly elected Chief Minister MK Stalin in his Mother's Day tweet hinted at the 'wellbeing of mothers', while connecting Mother's Day with Tamil culture and emotion.

He captioned the tweet with a lline of praise to his mother: 'A mother who has risen to prominence in all walks of life'.

MK Stalin in his tweet opined 'The emotion of a mother is intricately involved in all walks of our lives, such as mother tongue and motherland.' He then went on to praise his mother who the DMK supreme called 'an epitome of sacrifice'. Stalin then went on to wish all the mothers on the occasion.

'Just like women, mothers' wellbeing will also be Tamil Nadu government's objective', he added with an emotional message attached to it for his mother, along with a photo of him presenting his mother Dayalu Ammal with a bouquet of flowers.

Google Doodle creates an adorable pop-up card

Google, which follows an endearing tradition of creating memorable doodles to commemorate important and historic events, created an adorable pop-up art in a heartfelt tribute to all mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day. The interactive doodle which resembled a child's hand-drawn greeting had coloured pieces of paper taped and glitter tape.

History of Mother's Day

Mother's Day was first celebrated in the US in 1908 when an activist named Anna Jarvis tried to commemorate the idea of Mother's Day as a nationally recognised holiday to honour her mother, Ann Reese Jarvis who was also a peace activist and had passed away in 1905. Anna held a memorial for her mother in West Virginia - which is now recognised as the International Mother’s Day Shrine. Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother as she believed that a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world”.

While different countries celebrate Mother’s Day on different dates, in India, Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, we will mark the celebrations for Mother’s Day on May 9.