Last Updated:

Stalin Writes To EAM Jaishankar Seeking Release Of 2 Fishermen Detained By Sri Lankan Navy

The 3 fishermen ventured into the International Maritime Border Line waters, which triggered their arrest by SL Navy. Stalin wrote to EAM to get them released.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Stalin

Image: PTI


Three days after two Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar further urging him to take necessary steps for getting the fishermen released. Stalin also requested EAM Jaishankar to carry out a trace and rescue operation to find the third fisherman who went missing on the same day. 

In a letter directed to EAM Jaishankar, MK Stalin apprised him about the overall situation and further requested for taking major steps in the matter. 

The incident took place on October 18, when three fishermen ventured into the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL)  after which the Sri Lanka Navy spotted them and detained them. However, the third fisherman fell into the sea and is missing since then. Later, a statement was issued by the Sri Lankan Navy informing that the two Indian fishermen have been rescued from a sinking vessel while they were fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy also informed about the third fishermen going missing and they are looking for him. 

READ | TN BJP urges CM Stalin to use PM Modi's images in Central schemes implemented in state

23 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Earlier on October 13, 2021, 23 more fishermen were spotted by the Sri Lankan Navy while they ventured into the sea for fishing near Parithithurai. Later, they were arrested by the Navy and were taken to the Karainagar Naval base. 

READ | Kerala floods: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 1 crore towards relief operations

Reacting to this, CM Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested his intervention in the matter. He also outlined the recent arrests and assaults of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lanka Navy in the past few days which has become a disturbing trend and needs a permanent solution. 

READ | Stalin urges Centre to ensure permanent solution to fishermen issue

This is not the first time when such an incident took place. There have been several instances of the Sri Lankan Navy detaining Indian fishermen further indicating a tense relationship between both countries. Earlier in August, some Indian fishermen accused the Sri Lankan Navy of attacking their boats with stones which later injured many fishermen. Meanwhile, the Indian group of fishermen has been blaming the COVID-19 situation for their huge losses due to which they are bound to go fishing wherever possible. 

READ | CM condoles death of TN fishermen leader

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)

READ | Tamil Nadu CM seeks PM Modi’s intervention for release of 23 fishermen held by Sri Lanka
Tags: Stalin, Jaishankar, Sri Lanka
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND