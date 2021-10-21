Stalin Writes To EAM Jaishankar Seeking Release Of 2 Fishermen Detained By Sri Lankan Navy

Three days after two Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar further urging him to take necessary steps for getting the fishermen released. Stalin also requested EAM Jaishankar to carry out a trace and rescue operation to find the third fisherman who went missing on the same day.

In a letter directed to EAM Jaishankar, MK Stalin apprised him about the overall situation and further requested for taking major steps in the matter.

Have written to Hon. @DrSJaishankar, urging him to take all necesseary steps immediately to release the two Indian fishermen from the trawler capsized by Sri Lankan navy on 18th October and to trace & rescue the third fisherman aboard on the sunken vessel, who has been missing. pic.twitter.com/eG3rCWQ0VP — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 20, 2021

The incident took place on October 18, when three fishermen ventured into the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) after which the Sri Lanka Navy spotted them and detained them. However, the third fisherman fell into the sea and is missing since then. Later, a statement was issued by the Sri Lankan Navy informing that the two Indian fishermen have been rescued from a sinking vessel while they were fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy also informed about the third fishermen going missing and they are looking for him.

23 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Earlier on October 13, 2021, 23 more fishermen were spotted by the Sri Lankan Navy while they ventured into the sea for fishing near Parithithurai. Later, they were arrested by the Navy and were taken to the Karainagar Naval base.

Reacting to this, CM Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested his intervention in the matter. He also outlined the recent arrests and assaults of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lanka Navy in the past few days which has become a disturbing trend and needs a permanent solution.

This is not the first time when such an incident took place. There have been several instances of the Sri Lankan Navy detaining Indian fishermen further indicating a tense relationship between both countries. Earlier in August, some Indian fishermen accused the Sri Lankan Navy of attacking their boats with stones which later injured many fishermen. Meanwhile, the Indian group of fishermen has been blaming the COVID-19 situation for their huge losses due to which they are bound to go fishing wherever possible.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)