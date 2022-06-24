Stayed With BJP As Balasaheb Didn't Want Hindutva Votes Split, Facing Consequences: Uddhav

As the Maha Vikas Agadhi Government in Maharashtra is on the verge of crumbling, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the saffron party wants to break Shiv Sena. The CM also stated that the Eknath Shinde camp has no other option but to join the BJP.

In a virtual address, CM Uddhav Thackeray stated, "When BJP and Shiv Sena were considered untouchables in the name of Hindutva and nobody was ready to go with BJP, Balasaheb said there shouldn't be a division of Hindutva votes. We remained with BJP and we are suffering its consequences now."

'BJP wants to finish Shiv Sena'

Speaking on the Eknath Shinde camp, the Maharashtra CM said, "Those who left us have no option but to go to BJP. The BJP wants just one thing - to finish Shiv Sena. BJP wants to finish this thought process, because BJP does not want any partner in the Hindu vote bank. Today they do not have any option but to go with BJP. Even if they establish a separate group, that group cannot be divided. That is why they do not have any other option but to join the BJP."

'Are Mehbooba Mufti & Nitish Kumar Hindutva ideologues?'

Escalating his attack on the saffron party, he added, "If I am unfit to be party chief and if you tell me I will step aside. If my own Shiv Sainiks do not believe in me I will step down. Shiv Sena is an ideology, not private property. BJP does not want anyone to share Hindutva vote bank. BJP wants Shiv Sena to break. Show us a single time when Shiv Sena gave away Hindutva. And did you not join Mehbooba Mufti? Did you not form an alliance with Nitish Kumar? Are they Hindutva ideologues?"

While talking about MVA allies, the Maharashtra CM said, "Congress and NCP are supporting us today, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi have supported us. But our own people have backstabbed us. We gave tickets to people who could not have won and we made them victorious. Those people have backstabbed us today."

Shiv Sena likely to remove Shinde from working committee list: Sources

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic that Shiv Sena is likely to remove Shinde, Ramdas Kadam (his MLA son Yogesh Kadam is one of the rebels) and others from the working committee list of the political party.

Sources have also informed Republic that a new working committee is likely to be formed, and a decision is expected by Saturday at the working committee meeting. This will be done to ensure the party or the symbol doesn't go to Eknath Shinde camp. Republic has also learnt that after the new working committee is formed, it will be notified to the Election Commission.