'Stop Doing Bhangra..': Capt Amarinder Singh Taunts Punjab CM & Sidhu Over Drone Spotting

Taking a dig at both Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday, raised the recent drone spotting in the state. He advised the CM tpo 'stop doing Bhangra' and make his Home minister come out of denial. Attacking Sidhu, he suggested that he (Sidhu) should tell his elder brother Imran Khan to stop trying to disturb our border state of Punjab. Singh has warned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi against making Sidhu as CM, terming him an 'unstable man' and pro-Pakistan, endangering security issues in Punjab's borders.

Capt attacks Sidhu & Channi

Instead of doing Bhangra all day CM Punjab should advice his home minister to get active and come out of denial mode. Also tell your party president (if he listens to you) to ask his elder brother Imran Khan to stop trying to disturb our border state of Punjab! https://t.co/oLBNydBPH2 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 18, 2021

Earlier in day, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone in the Ferozpur sector of Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab. The drone - a recce hexacopter- was spotted hovering over the area covered in thick fog possibly surveying the area. BSF is still carrying searches along the international border as similar drones were found to be dropping drugs and weapons into the region. Punjab govt has opposed Centre's move increasing BSF's jurisdiction, moving the Supreme Court.

Capt allies with BJP

On Friday, the ex-CM announced his alliance with BJP after a meeting with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. "The decision on seat-sharing will be taken on a seat-to-seat basis, with winnability being the priority," Captain Amarinder Singh said, adding that they were ready for the elections and were '101% sure' of winning it. Punjab will go to polls in February 2022.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. Recalling his political journey, he asserted that the Congress government fulfilled 92% of the 2017 election manifesto promises during his tenure as the CM. He also took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi.