As Congress' situation continues to worsen in Punjab, its allies have come to acknowledge the weakening state of the grand old party, calling it to find the 'lead and direction' in order to fight the common enemy - BJP.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Punjab Congress, where Navjot Singh Sidhu has quit as PPCC chief and the government nears a collapse ahead of elections, the Nationalist Congress Party has asked its old ally to strengthen itself to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Taking to Twitter, senior NCP leader Majeed Memon said that there have been talks about non-BJP parties uniting to fight BJP for over a year but with little or no results. It is high time that the non-BJP parties find the lead and direction to dethrone BJP in 2024, he said.

Strengthening Congress to fight BJP is being heard of for over a year now but with little or no results. It is high time that the non BJP parties find the lead and direction to dethrone BJP in 2024. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) September 29, 2021

Gearing up for the General elections in 2024, the Opposition parties, led by the NCP had decided to create a united fold to overthrow the Modi government. However, the parties have been struggling the come together, given the differences and the endless infighting in the Congress.

Punjab Congress turmoil

The tweet comes amid an imploding situation in Congress, where the party has been divided in pieces at the hands of Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Congress leader resigned as PPCC chief within 72 days of being appointed to the top post amid growing differences with the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Sidhu's move was followed by a series of resignations by his supporters including ministers from the newly formed cabinet under CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

With the Punjab Assembly Elections just months away, the Congress High Command has decided to sideline Sidhu and appoint a new PPCC chief in Punjab. Fed up with Sidhu's attitude, the Gandhis are mulling to appoint either Kuljeet Singh Nagra or Ravneet Singh Bittu as the party's next Punjab president. This comes even as CM Channi has extended an invite to the cricketer-turned-politician for talks and exuded confidence in resolving the issue via discussion.

Meanwhile, the G23 leaders have once again come out in the open slamming the party leadership over the Punjab crisis. While senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has called on the High Command to introspect why leaders have been quitting party, Ghulam Nabi Azad has written to Sonia Gandhi demanding an urgent meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).