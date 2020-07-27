Subramanian Swamy Fires Rebuttal To P Chidambaram's Charge Of BJP Violating Law

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy fired a one-line rebuttal to fellow Congress MP P Chidambaram for alleging that Governors appointed by BJP violated letter and spirit of Constitution.

"Look who is talking about not breaking the law! The Devil quoting the Scripture!!!" Swamy wrote on Twitter in response to Chidambaram in a press conference on Monday saying, "Governors appointed by BJP violated letter, spirit of Constitution and gravely impaired parliamentary democracy," in reference to the current political tussle between Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Look who is talking about not breaking the law! The Devil quoting the Scripture!!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 27, 2020

Kalraj Mishra is an erstwhile BJP leader who was a Union Minister in the NDA 1 government. Gehlot had earlier alleged that the Centre is pressurising the Governor to not allow an assembly session in the state. Mishra has now given his nod for an Assembly Session and has said that not convening the Assembly was never the intention.

P Chidambaram had said that no one can stand in way of the CM who wants to prove his legislative majority and is entitled to call a session. "Placing obstacles in calling assembly session will undermine the fundamental basis of parliamentary democracy. I still believe President will intervene, instruct Rajasthan Governor to convene assembly session," he said.

The Governor's announcement came after Ashok Gehlot on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the behaviour of Mishra, as per sources. The Congress party has been demanding a special session amid the political crisis due to a rebellion by Sachin Pilot and a section of Congress legislators supporting the former deputy Chief Minister.

Rajasthan crisis

Sachin Pilot and his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to the ousted deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 104 MLAs' support, the Congress also issued disqualification notices Pilot and his 18 MLAs from the Assembly and sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief, and cabinet posts.

