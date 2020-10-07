Subramanian Swamy Has Firecracker Take On Rahul Gandhi's 'Congress Will Evict China' Claim

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's border standoff with China said that had the UPA been in power, the neighbouring nation would not have dared to look at India with an evil eye. While addressing a public gathering at Anaj Mandi in Haryana, as part of his 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so."

Reacting to this, Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy compared Rahul Gandhi to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi. Dr Swamy in a tweet said that Rahul Gandhi "sounds like Owaisi’s brother in another context."

Sounds like Owaisi’s brother in another context — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 7, 2020

"The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. India is the only country where another country came in and took away 1200 square km. And PM calls himself a 'deshbhakt' (patriot) and the whole country knows that China's forces are inside our territory, what kind of patriot he is? If we were in power we would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes," Gandhi said.

#WATCH The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. And PM calls himself a 'deshbhakt'. If we were in power we would've thrown out China in less than 15 mins: Rahul Gandhi in Haryana pic.twitter.com/JarmXUMTFs — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

"I guarantee you when our government was there, China did not have enough power to put even one step in our country. There is only one nation in the entire world whose land has been usurped and that is India and they call themselves patriots," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the Prime Minister does not realise the power of the country, its farmers and labourers and is only concerned about his image. "He clicks photos and you must have seen the empty tunnel he is waving (referring to inauguration of Atal tunnel a few days ago," he said.

Gandhi, who held a series of tractor rallies in Punjab since Sunday to protest the Centre's new farm laws, drove a tractor to Haryana, where he held two gatherings, the previous one being in Pehowa.

Subramanian Swamy's reference was to Akbaruddin Owaisi's infamous 'give us 15 minutes' communal threat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping are scheduled to have their first interaction since the Galwan Valley clash, on November 17 at the BRICS virtual summit.

