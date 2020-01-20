Subramanian Swamy Makes Prediction For BJP On JP Nadda's Unopposed Election As Party Chief

BJP Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Dr Subramanian Swamy has weighed in on the impending election of Jagat Prakash Nadda as the national party president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Taking to Twitter even as the election goes on at the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi, Dr Swamy has welcomed JP Nadda taking charge, even if unopposed, and offered a prediction for what his reign at the party's helm could entail.

Swamy remarks on the nature of the election - one with just a single nomination - and goes on to predict that his tenure will be harmonious, given his nature.

With just a single nomination for BJP President post, J. P. Nadda is now certain to be President. I welcome his victory and I am sure his tenure will be the most harmonious given his nature. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 20, 2020

JP Nadda had served as the Union Minister of Health and Family welfare in the first Modi government, but following the party's stunning election win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with incumbant party president Amit Shah also taking up the onerous task of being Home Minister, Nadda was appointed to be BJP working president.

Following his appointment, Nadda had initiated a membership drive in an effort to further bolster the ranks of what is widely considered one of the world's largest political parties, if not the largest outright. However, the BJP's electoral record since the general elections has been sketchy.

While Haryana has welcomed a BJP-led government once again, a single majority proved elusive, while the party is now out of power in Maharashtra after a fall-out with long-time ally Shiv Sena. It has also suffered a humbling in Jharkhand. The Delhi polls are right around the corner.

Senior leaders of the BJP were present at Nadda's nomination filing. These included three former party cheifs, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh. After the election process ends at 2 pm, PM Modi is also expected to felicitate Nadda.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के संगठनात्मक चुनाव के अंतर्गत राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के निर्वाचन की प्रक्रिया 20 जनवरी, 2020 को निर्धारित की गई है।



प्रातः 10 बजे से दोपहर 12.30 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र भरे जायेंगे।



नाम वापसी: दोपहर 1.30 बजे से 2.30 बजे तक। pic.twitter.com/CVgqokNE9q — BJP (@BJP4India) January 19, 2020

JP Nadda has previously served as a minister in the Himachal Pradesh government. The 59-year-old is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from the state.

