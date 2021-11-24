Subramanian Swamy Meets Mamata Banerjee In Delhi; Makes Big Statement On 'joining TMC'

During her visit to the national capital, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday. The meeting that took place at the Delhi residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, triggered speculations of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. From the time Subramanian Swamy was dropped from the BJP’s national executive committee recently, and on various occasions, he has appreciated Mamata Banerjee and TMC.

“I was already with her (Mamata). There is no need for me to join the party,” Subramanian Swamy told reporters after the meeting with Mamata Banerjee, putting the speculations to rest. The meeting comes as a part of Mamata Banerjee's trip to Delhi. She reached the national capital on November 22 will conclude her visit on November 25.

Mamata Banerjee to discuss BSF jurisdiction in meeting with PM Modi

Next, West Bengal Chief Minister will meet with PM Modi at 5:00 PM and discuss the tensions between the state and Centre regarding BSF jurisdiction at the borders. Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with PM Modi was announced soon after the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction. 112 members voted in favour of the resolution and 63 members opposed it, leading to the passing of the resolution. Bengal became the second state after Punjab where such a resolution has been tabled and passed.

The Centre empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects, and make seizures up to 50 kilometres inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders in order to maintain "zero tolerance" against terrorism and cross-border crimes. According to the new order, the BSF, which previously had only been authorised to act up to fifteen kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, will now be able to extend its jurisdiction up to 50 kilometres without any additional hurdles or permission from the central or state governments.