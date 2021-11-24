Subramanian Swamy Puts Mamata Banerjee In Exclusive Club Of All-time Indian Politicians

After the meeting in the national capital on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy is all praise for West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Subramanian Swamy listed the great leaders he has met or worked with including Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao, and said Mamata Banerjee was among the ranks of those who 'meant what they said and said what they meant'.

"In Indian politics that is a rare quality," Subramanian Swami added. From the time Subramanian Swamy was dropped from the BJP’s national executive committee recently, and on various other occasions, he has appreciated Mamata Banerjee and TMC. The meeting that took place on Wednesday at the Delhi residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, triggered speculations of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

“I was already with her (Mamata). There is no need for me to join the party,” Subramanian Swamy told reporters after the meeting with Mamata Banerjee, putting the speculations to rest. The meeting came as a part of Mamata Banerjee's trip to Delhi. She reached the national capital on November 22 will conclude her visit on November 25.

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi in Delhi

As part of her visit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday where the two leaders discussed a number of issues ranging from the BSF jurisdiction to relief funds for the state. Addressing the media after the meeting, Mamata Banerjee stated that she had urged the PM to uphold the 'federal structure' in the country and keep Centre-State relations out of politics.

"I have a few issues pertaining to West Bengal. Many natural disasters struck Bengal. We are entitled to funds. He had promised that funds will be given. I also told him that we have a federal structure and this is why BSF should not be given that much power since law and order in the state gets affected," she said.

"I told him, that states will give you extra help, but maintaining the federal structure is important. You can not disturb it. I have asked that the law pertaining to the BSF be taken back," she added.