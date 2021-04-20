Last Updated:

Subramanian Swamy Sends 'prayers And Wishes' For Speedy Recovery To Dr Manmohan Singh

After Dr Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy wished a speedy recovery to the former PM of India.

A day after former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took to his official Twitter handle and stated that he is "deeply anguished" to hear this news. wishing for Dr Manmohan Singh's speedy recovery, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wrote that Manmohan Singh who has been his friend for 53 years has been admitted in AIIMS. "My prayers are with him for a speedy recovery," he added.

Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19 

As India continues to report a surge in daily Coronavirus cases, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive on Monday. Singh had undergone coronary bypass surgery and was also placed under medical care in the previous year after he complained of chest pains. 

India's COVID crisis

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which, 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries, 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is19,29,329.

(Image: PTI, Facebook-@Subramanian Swamy)

