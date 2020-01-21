Subramanian Swamy Slams Opposition For Criticising Rajinikanth, Extends Legal Support

After BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy came in support of Rajinikanth on Tuesday, he spoke to Republic TV and slammed the Opposition in Tamil Nadu for targeting the legendary actor.

He said the people opposing Rajinikanth are not aware of the facts and they just know how to threaten violence. Dr Swamy also alleged that these are the same people who begged the Britishers to stay after independence.

Subramanian Swamy on Opposition

Talking about the people who are criticising Rajinikanth’s statement of late social reformer Periyar, Dr Swamy said, “That is nothing. They are the people who don’t have any idea or clue about the matter. They just threaten violence”.

Talking further about the Opposition, Dr Swamy alleged, “These are the people who begged the Britishers to stay. They supported the British empire in India throughout. On August 15, they were crawling in front of the British Governor’s house in Chennai. They said please don’t leave, stay in India or at least stay in Tamil Nadu. This is the kind of people they are. How can we have respect for them? If they threaten violence, there is a Constitution, there is a procedure by which it can be tackled.”

“Rajinikanth called me up to say thank you for the stand I took on the matter. I told him congratulations and assured him that I am ready to support him as far as any court cases are concerned. I said, I’ll totally back him on this,” Dr Swamy added.

Rajinikanth’s controversial statement

The statement which caused the uproar was in reference to his address at the 50th anniversary-cum-readers' connect event of Tamil Nadu Thuglak on January 14 in Chennai, where the actor said, “In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita - with a garland of sandal-featured, and no news outlet published it.”

Dr Swamy extends support on social media as well

Amidst the chaos and staunch criticism levelled against Tamil superstar Rajinikanth by activists of Athi Tamizhar Peravai (ATP) as well as Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy came out in support of the actor.

In light of the ballooning tussle between Rajinikanth members of the two organisations, Subramanian Swamy backed the actor and said EVR in his 1971 rally made derogatory remarks against Ram and Sita. Calling it a 'fact' he mentioned late actor and author Cho Ramaswamy published the content in his Thuglak magazine.

For a change I am on the side of Rajnikant on the E. V. R. Naicker 1971 rally issue of parading Ram and Sita in a derogatory. This is a fact and Cho had published it in Thuglak. If the cine actor stays firm I will back him in courts if he wants — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 21, 2020

