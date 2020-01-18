Rajinikanth Says 'Murasoli With DMK, Thughlak Readers Intelligent', Mouthpiece Hits Back

Rebutting to superstar Rajinikanth's comment on DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli', the paper on Saturday, said that those who read the paper were true 'Tamilians'. Moreover, the editorial listed various other 'qualities' of their readers like those who believed in quality, those who did not discriminate based on caste, those who fought against Hindi imposition and those who never compromised. This comment was in rebuttal to Rajinikanth's jibe 'Thughlak readers are intellectuals' on Wednesday.

Trouble for Rajinikanth? Pro-Tamil group files complaint at Coimbatore against the actor

Rajinikanth: 'Murasoli with DMK, Thughlak are intelligent'

During the magazine's 50th anniversary function on Wednesday, Rajinikanth stirred a row saying, "If someone is seen carrying Murasoli, you can tell that they belong to DMK. If someone is seen carrying Thughlak, you can tell that he is intelligent". The magazine, founded by veteran Tamil actor Cho Ramaswamy is a satirical political magazine and is currently managed by Gurumurthy.

The event was also attended by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and also reportedly carried a video message from PM Modi himself. Commenting on the magazine's founder - Cho, Rajinikanth had said that a journalist like Cho was needed in today's trying times, as per reports. Comparing the lies in today's reporting with adulteration, he added that the milk must be separated water to get the real news.

Here's what Kamal Haasan said when asked if Rajnikanth would join Makkal Needhi Maiam

Rajinikanth's 'Periyar' controversy

In the same event, he had also stirred another controversy claiming that Periyar conducted a rally where the naked picture of Lord Rama and Sita were decorated with garlands tied with slippers. He further went on to say that this particular edition of Thuglak magazine was banned by the DMK then. However - he added - people still went on to buy the magazine in the black market for a higher price.

AIADMK slams Rajnikanth over 'lucky CM' remark through its official mouthpiece

Taking offence to his comments, pro-Tamil group Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) filed a complaint against the superstar. In addition to this, they have also threatened to stage protests outside theatres that are screening Rajinikanth's latest film 'Darbar' if he doesn't apologize for his comments. DVK has denied all these allegations and says that Rajinikanth is pedalling a fake story and have requested the police to book Rajinikanth under section 153A and 505(1)(b) for creating a divide between groups with speech and for spreading wrongful information among the public.

Rajnikanth at IFFI: Amitabh Bachchan biggest inspiration