Subramanian Swamy To Legally Defend PSBB 'if TN Govt Won't Stop Goons Slandering School'

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday, May 27, spoke to a local news channel where he clarified his stance on the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School case. He reportedly said in the PSBB case, there is no impediment to a fair trial.

However, what was unexpected was that he said if it is found that the government is acting with specific intent and agenda, there is no other option but to 'dissolve' the current Tamil Nadu government to ensure a free and fair trial is carried out.

Following the barrage of allegations against the school's commerce teacher Rajagopalan, the police department has been swift to take action. Rajagopalan has also been sacked by the school until the duration of the trial.

Swamy opined that there was nothing wrong with a serious investigation into the alleged incident at the school. But there has been a lot of hate and violence against that particular school, especially coming from the Dravidian party, he said, hinting at the DMK government in power in Tamil Nadu currently. He observed that allegations have been flying high on social media websites, and action by the government is being taken over by social media rumours, he said.

In a respected Padma Seshadri Bal Bhavan School in Chennai, of 10,000 students in three branches--a gyani and tyagi [Brahmin] managed school. DMK/DK are harassing them because one teacher misbehaved with a girl student. I will take up PSBB's defence if TN CM does stop the goons. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 26, 2021

Communities living in fear

Swamy piqued curiosity and speculations were rising after his recent tweet on Friday which stated that he would send a letter to the "best governor" of Tamil Nadu, Dr Banwarilala Purohit, on the fear and gloom prevalent all over in Tamil Nadu amongst Gyani & Tyagi Brahmins. 'It is reminiscent of the early stages of Nazi Germany when Jews began to be targeted and physically assaulted,' he stated.

I am a sending a letter to the best Governor to date of Tamil Nadu, Dr. Banwarilal Purohit, on the fear and gloom all over in Tamil Nadu amongst Gyani & Tyagi Brahmins. It is reminiscent of the early stages of Nazi Germany when Jews began to be targeted and physically assaulted. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 28, 2021

While commenting on DMK's rise to power, Swamy said, 'After a long time, the DMK has come to power, and they did not win by a large majority, therefore, we must act decisively and clearly in all matters. Otherwise, the environment will be unsafe for many communities. If the government intends to crush the school administration with intent in this matter, Centre has no choice but to dissolve the regime,' he said. 'I will see to it that it gets done, he added.'

DMK won because it piggybacked on Periyar party: Swamy

Swamy continued his attack on the DMK and was reportedly heard saying Periyar's DK (Dravidar Kazhagam) was acting as the backbone of the Stalin-led party. He slighted the party for piggybacking on Periyar's name and winning the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Elections 2021. He also added that a large portion of the win should be credited to MK Stalin's wife, Durga, who was very devout and visited a lot of temples. 'He should use this opportunity in a good way,' he said.

'Similarly, the school administration should stop being arrogant after this incident. The investigation should be conducted honestly without bias. Even if there is a drop of suspicion in it, I will prevent the trial from taking place in Tamil Nadu. I know the legal tricks for that, said Subramaniam Swamy.

What happened at PSBB?

Several screenshots evidencing harassment and sexually inappropriate behaviour by a commerce teacher at PSBB school, Rajagopal, had been doing rounds on social media with a growing clamour of immediate and responsible action against all involved. Reportedly, alumni of the school have registered a formal statement to the school management requesting the immediate suspension of the teacher until a thorough investigation is conducted in the matter. After the shocking incidents came to light, several celebrities too have taken to social media demanding action against the teacher.