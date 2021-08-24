Subramanian Swamy Urges Centre To Recognise 'new Free Afghanistan' Of Massoud & Saleh

As the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud holds its bastion in Panjshir against the Taliban, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has asked the Government of India to recognise the "new Free Afghanistan" headed by Ahmad Massoud and former Aghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh. Taking to Twitter, Swamy cautioned the Government that India's 'wait and watch' strategy might encourage Pakistan and its allies to act against India's interests in Afghanistan.

The Northern Alliance has been headed by Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was a popular guerilla commander during the resistance against the Soviet invasion. The Northern Alliance fighters have taken it upon themselves to fight against the hostile takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

GoI must seriously consider the recognition of a new Free Afghanistan headed by Masood's son and Amrullah Salah. They are in Afghanistan hills and head what is called Northern Alliance. Not doing anything Modi will encourage Pakistan and their tutees, the Taliban, to harm India — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2021

Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh lead fight against Taliban

On Tuesday, Republic Media Network has accessed visuals of intense gun battles between the Northern Alliance and the Taliban, thus pushing the Taliban on the back foot. Earlier, on several occasions, the Northern Alliance fighters inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban terrorists by engaging in a heavy gun battle against the insurgent group. A day earlier, Republic had reported that 300 Taliban terrorists were killed in a heavy gun battle in Andarab. The escalations in anti-Taliban resistance have also been witnessed from Kapisa located in North-East Afghanistan.

Previously, Republic had reported that former Afghan Army commanders have also allied with the Northern Alliance to take on the Taliban terrorists. Even Afghan civilians have come in support of the Northern Resistance. There have been demonstrations held by Afghan civilians in Afghanistan and other parts of the world to protest against the atrocities of the Taliban.

Former Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh has also allied with Ahmad Massoud to fight against the oppressive regime of the Taliban. Even the local warlords in Afghanistan have joined hands with the Northern Alliance against the Taliban. Tajikistan, the northern neighbour of Afghanistan, has also pledged support to the Northern Alliance in its fight against the Taliban.

The country has been facing the worst-ever situation since the Taliban took over Afghanistan after its government collapsed. Since then, people have been desperately trying to leave the country, fearing the deteriorating situation under the Taliban's control. The Taliban have been imposing strict restrictions against the citizens, and have committed atrocities against them despite their promises of respecting women and minorities.

Image Credit: AP/PTI