BJP leader Sunil Bansal was on Wednesday appointed the party's national general secretary and will be in-charge for West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

Bansal was general secretary (organisation) in Uttar Pradesh. He will be replaced by Dharampal in this position, a party statement said.

The statement added that Karamveer has been appointed as general secretary in the party's Jharkhand unit.

Image: PTI