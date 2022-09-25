Amid speculations over Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's candidature in the Congress presidential election, BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Sushil Kumar Modi has hit back at the grand old party, calling it a 'sinking ship' and further said that these nominations are just a coutesy call as ultimately Rahul Gandhi will be chosen as the party president.

Bihar Deputy Chief Sushil Kumar Modi stated, "All who are joining the rally are fully dipped in corruption. Congress is a sinking ship. In the end, Congress will choose Rahul for the party president election. These nominations are just a courtesy call."

On September 23, the Rajasthan CM became the first candidate to officially declare his candidacy for the Congress presidential election. He claimed that former party president Rahul Gandhi had advised that no member of the Gandhi family should take over as the party chief. Further, Gehlot said that Sonia Gandhi and Ajay Maken would decide who would succeed him as Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Gehlot's comments came a day after Rahul Gandhi in his address during Bharat Jodo Yatra argued in favour of the "one man, one post" policy within the party, in line with the "Chintan Shivir" reforms.

Major Show Of Strength By Opposition

Meanwhile, opposition parties displayed their unity to mark the 109th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal in Haryana on September 25. Organised by former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala in Fatehabad, the rally reportedly saw in attendance Nitish Kumar from Janata Dal-United, Sharad Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party, Sitaram Yechury from the Communist Party of India-Marxist and Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference among others.

Image: PTI