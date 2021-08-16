Sushmita Dev Reckons West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Has Excellent Vision For TMC

Sushmita Dev, who deserted Indian National Congress and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), said on Monday, August 16 that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee have clarity and an "excellent vision" for the party.

Speaking to the media, Dev said,

"I met Abhishek Banerjee. It was a very good discussion, he has excellent vision and clarity for the party. We went to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She clearly has an excellent future vision for the party."

Earlier in the day, the former Congress leader said that she was inducted into the party in presence of TMC MPs Abhish Banerjee and Derek O'Brien. Before joining the party, she held a meeting with Mamata Banerjee's nephew at his office in Kolkata.

Sushmita Dev quits Congress

In a major jolt to Assam Congress, Sushmita Dev resigned from the party following their debacle in the recently concluded assembly polls.

"I cherish my three-decade association with the Indian National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the Party, all its leaders, members and workers who have been part of my memorable journey," she said in her resignation letter.

Her exit comes months after Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi left the party to join BJP. Kurmi had alleged that he had lost faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Recently, two-time Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain also joined the saffron party.

Congress' Assam poll campaign and drubbing

In the assembly polls, Congress had formed an alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), BPF, BDF and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA for 126-member Assam house.

However, Congress faced a crushing defeat in hands of the BJP. In the elections, BJP won 60 seats, while its alliance AGP and UPPL got nine and six seats respectively. On the other hand, Congress won 29 seats, while its alliance partners AIUDF, BPF and CPM got 16, one, and one respectively.

Stats Credit: ANI