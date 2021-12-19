Suvendu Adhikari Demands Cancellation Of Kolkata Civic Polls; Likens CM Mamata To Kim Jong

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday attacked the West Bengal government over incidents of violence during the Kolkata Municipal Election. Demanding the cancellation of elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader called for an end to the dictatorship in the state. He also likened Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Agnimitra Paul, president of the women's wing of the BJP in the state, alleged that TMC workers thrashed booth agents of the saffron party during the Kolkata civic polls. She also said that CCTV cameras were removed.

"Everything was planned. CM Mamata Banerjee is afraid of BJP. If free and fair elections take place, we will definitely win," she said.

She said that people from outside had come to vote in the polls. "State Election Commission said there's no need for Central Force and the Kolkata Police is enough. Now, what's their answer? It was pre-planned because 98% of the south Kolkata booth regained. This wasn't an election, it was a farce in the name of democracy," Paul said.

State Election Commission said there's no need for Central Force & the Kolkata Police is enough. Now, what's their answer? It was pre-planned because 98% of the south Kolkata booth regained. This wasn't an election, it was a farce in the name of democracy: Agnimitra Paul BJP MLA — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Kolkata civic polls: Sporadic violence reported

Sporadic incidents of violence including the hurling of crude bombs were reported in Kolkata's Khanna and Sealdah areas. According to police, three people were injured, with one of them losing a leg. 72 people were arrested by police for disturbing the peace.

In a letter to State Election Commission BJP alleged that several CCTV cameras at polling booths were covered. It also alleged that police stopped BJP MLA's from stepping out and party candidates were manhandled.

TMC goons looting Booths of more than 100 Wards of KMC, with @KolkataPolice's explicit consent & involvement. Display of free & fair Democratic process !!!

For the kind information of @CEOWestBengal, @CPKolkata, @jdhankhar1 & #HonourableChiefJusticeCalcuttaHighCourt. pic.twitter.com/XnSba5E9RB — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 19, 2021

In a Tweet, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya claimed that a polling station in ward no 22 was fully vandalised by TMC goons and saffron party workers were attacked. "Kolkata police is missing so are EC officials," he alleged.

