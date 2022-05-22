Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC For Fielding Bangladeshi Citizen In WB Assembly Election

West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, for fielding Alo Rani Sarkar, a Bangladeshi citizen, as a candidate for the Bongaon Dakshin Assembly seat and said with this the party has outdone itself. This comes following, the Calcutta High Court on Friday turning down TMC leader Alo Rani Sarkar's plea challenging the election result of the Bangaon Dakshin constituency in which she lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Swapan Majumdar, stating that she is a Bangladeshi national.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "The Hon'ble Calcutta High Court rejected the Petition today. Want to know why? Her name is registered as a voter in the electoral rolls of Bangladesh. Yes, you read that right. She is a Bangladeshi citizen. TMC has outdone themselves this time !!!" Speaking about the petition, he said, "In 2021 WB Assembly Elections, Swapan Majumdar of BJP won the Bongaon Dakshin Assembly seat by defeating Alo Rani Sarkar of AITC." Taking a jibe at TMC's supremo Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said, "Not satisfied with the result the AITC candidate, just like her supreme leader, filed an Election Petition challenging the result." Notably, CM Banerjee had also challenged Suvendu Adhikari's win in the election from Nandigram in the Calcutta High Court.

'Shouldn't registration of TMC be cancelled?': Adhikari

Adhikari blamed the ruling TMC for helping illegal Bangladeshi immigrants settle in West Bengal and getting hold of Voter Identity cards to increase their voter base. "TMC leaders are known for helping illegal Bangladeshi immigrants settle in WB & getting hold of Voter Identity cards to increase their voter base. But selecting a candidate who isn't even an Indian is unprecedented. Waiting for ECI (Election Commission of India) to take action after receiving this order (of Calcutta HC)", Adhikari said in his tweet.

The BJP MLA from Nandigram accused TMC of violating Constitution and said that the party's registration should be cancelled. "TMC is guilty of violating the Sub-section 5 of Section 29A of The Representation of People's Act. Trying to get a foreign National elected, they failed to bear allegiance to the Constitution of India by compromising the sovereignty, unity & integrity of India. Shouldn't the registration of such a political party be cancelled?" Adhikari said.