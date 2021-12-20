Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC, Mamata Banerjee For 'forcing Police To Stop BJP'

Claimed to have been restricted by Police at the behest of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in the state Suvendu Adhikari on Monday expressed anger. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Adhikari said that the 'dim' Police officers were failing to understand that their action would have legal consequences as they are following verbal instructions of an injudicious person, hinting at CM Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP leader also shared a video in the tweet in which he can be heard saying, "There's no commotion, no communal tension, why am ‎I being stopped?" He added, "Bangla Dekhche (Bengal is watching)"

It's becoming obvious, that @MamataOfficial has instructed @WBPolice to restrict my movement without any legal ground. The dim Police officers fail to understand that their action would have legal consequences as they are following verbal instructions of an injudicious person. pic.twitter.com/AZ6Ha4WqHO — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 20, 2021

This was in relation to his allegation that over 500 police of West Bengal obstructed him and 6 other MLAs of the BJP at the Kotulpur region of Bankura, at the behest of CM Banerjee. "We went to meet potato farmer Tapas Kotal's family who died by suicide, to provide financial assistance. No Section 144 or prohibitory order in place," he said.

'Kolkata Police manhandled BJP leaders'

This is the second time in the last 24 hours that the BJP has claimed that the TMC has tried to stop Suvendu and other members of the party, using the Police force.

On Sunday, when a BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari was on its way to meet the State Election Commissioner, they were stopped by the Police, allegedly at the direction of the ruling TMC. Sharing a video, BJP IT Cell convenor Amit Malviya had written, "Mamata Banerjee plummets to new depths, uses police to manhandle LoP Suvendu Adhikari, tries to stop him from visiting the State Election Commission," wrote Malviya. The BJP IT Cell convenor added, "Whatever she may do, nothing will wash the drubbing she received from him in Nandigram."

A few minutes thereafter, Suvendu Adikhari uploaded a Tweet, in which he embedded a picture of a Kolkata Police official, and wrote, "He manhandled me & roughed up my colleagues in front of WB Election Commissioner's office. Kolkata's Commissioner of Police must have directed his subordinates to suppress opposition voices as per his political boss's instruction."

After murdering democracy in KMC polls, Mamata Banerjee plummets to new depths, uses police to manhandle LoP Suvendu Adhikari, tries to stop him from visiting the State Election Commission.



Whatever she may do, nothing will wash the drubbing she received from him in Nandigram. pic.twitter.com/EF0rsKTAm6 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 19, 2021

The BJP delegation had gone to the West Bengal State Election Commissioner's office against alleged irregularities initiated by the Trinamool Congress during the Kolkata Civic Polls on December 19.