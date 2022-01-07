Tajinder Singh Bagga Slams Sidhu's 'Punjab, Punjabiyat' Remark Over PM's Security Breach

Hitting back at Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tajinder Singh Bagga on Friday asked 'With what mouth are you talking about Punjabiyat?' Addressing the media on the security breach in Punjab, Sidhu earlier in the day had underlined that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the whole of India, and accused him of disrespecting "Punjab and Punjabiyat'' by putting on a display of what he referred to as "drama and facade" that his life was at threat in the state.

"You are talking with the same mouth that called Pakistan Prime Minister who carried out terrorist attacks in India, as a friend or hugs General Bajwa, the murderer of the Indian Army?" Bagga said in a tweet uploaded in Hindi. He added, "Shame on you Sidhu Saab, Punjabis do not bow down to the feet of Pakistan like you."

किस मुँह से पंजाबियत की बात सिद्धू साब कर रहे है ? जो भारत मे आतंकवादी हमले करने वाले इमरान खान को यार दिलदार कहती है यां भारतीय सेना के कातिल जनरल बाजवा को गले लगाती है ? शर्म करो सिद्धू साब, पंजाबी आपकी तरह पाकिस्तान के चरणों मे नतमस्तक नही होते । — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 7, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu belittles PM's security breach as 'farce, drama'

On his way to poll-bound Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday, PM Modi chose to go via the road route over air owing to the bad weather conditions. While the Prime Minister was almost reaching its destination, his convoy got stuck due to a road blockade in the state. It stayed stuck for over 15-20 minutes while many trucks full of protesters stood a few metres away. Thereafter, the visit to Ferozpur, where he was to address a rally and lay the foundation stone of key projects to cancel.

Sidhu justifying on behalf of the Congress-led government in Punjab said, "Saying that your life was at threat is a drama, it is a facade and I say it categorically. I acknowledge it as an attempt to evade humiliation. It never has happened that ground with 70,000 seating capacity, 500 people are sitting and the PM addresses them."

Claiming that this is not the first time BJP was doing so, Sidhu said, "I ask you, is the security of PM confined to the state police, Intelligence Bureau, RAW, so many are ensuring security."

'Farmers can protest but they can never go violent'

Talking about the farmers, Sidhu highlighted that they protested on the borders of Delhi for months at a stretch. "They did not get MSP, and in fact, promising to double their income, you took away what little they had," he said, adding that "they protested and they can protest in the future but they won't ever harm the PM."

Sidhu claimed that the BJP did not have ''vote or support'' in the region and was pulling off such ''stunts'' to gain political mileage in other poll-bound states like Uttar Pradesh.

image: PTI/Republic/ANI