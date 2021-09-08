Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Anti-CAA Resolution; CM MK Stalin Urges Centre To Repeal Law

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, urging the Centre to repeal the law. Chief Minister M K Stalin who moved the resolution in the House asked the Union Government to repeal the law in order to ensure unity and communal harmony in the country. Stalin asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted to discriminate against refugees based on their religion and nationality.

Tamil Nadu Assembly moves anti-CAA resolution

Moving the resolution, Stalin stated that the law is 'not in tune' with the secular principles laid down in India's Constitution. Here's the complete resolution statement:

"This August House considers that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, passed by the Parliament in the year 2019 is not in tune with the secular principles laid down in our Constitution and also not conducive to the communal harmony that prevails in India. As per established democratic principles, a country should be governed taking into consideration the aspirations and concerns of the people belonging to all sections of the society. But, it is clearly seen that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in such a way that it does not accord a warm support to the refugees considering their plight, but instead discriminates against them according to their religion and their country of origin. Therefore, to protect and ensure the unity and communal harmony in this Country and to uphold the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution of India, this August House resolves to urge the Union Government to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019."

Citizenship Amendment Act

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Moreover, it also relaxes the terms of naturalised citizenship, from the original 14 years to five years. Anyone belonging to the above-mentioned six religions and three countries can apply for citizenship after residing in India for the stipulated five years. The Act also allows cancellation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders' citizenship if they violate any law, including minor offences like parking violations. The Supreme Court is yet to hear the 150 pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after it refused to stay its implementation.