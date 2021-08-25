Tamil Nadu BJP leader KT Raghavan tendered his resignation from the post of the General Secretary on Tuesday after an alleged controversial video call featuring him and a woman party worker surfaced. Denying his involvement in the explicit video chat with the woman, KT Raghavan stated that the video was aimed to tarnish his image and that of the BJP.

Taking to Twitter, the senior BJP leader posted a statement over the controversy and said that the people of Tamil Nadu knew him and his work for the last 30 years. The leader also shared that he had met BJP's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and was ready to face the charges as per the law.

"The people of Tamil Nadu and the party know who I am ... Those who depend on me know who I am ... I have been working for 30 years without any response..I found out that a video about me came out on social media this morning ... This video has been released to tarnish me and my party. Today I met the Honorable Head of State Mr.Annamalai and consulted with him. I resign from my party's post. I deny the allegations. I will face the law. Dharma wins!" he said.

BJP launches probe

The Tamil Nadu BJP has announced a probe into the explicit video chat. A committee has been formed under BJP state secretary Malarkody to probe the allegations. BJP state chief Annamalai asserted that women in the party were held in 'high esteem' and were safe. The called video of KT Raghavan was uploaded on Youtube by BJP party worker Madan Ravichandran.

"The YouTuber met me twice at my office and claimed he had evidence against Raghavan and demanded action be taken on him. He later called me and sought action. I insisted on submission of evidence," Annamalai said. "When he said he would release the video, I tersely replied 'go ahead'," Annamalai said in a statement adding that the move had raised suspicion over the party worker's intention.

Madan Ravichandran has claimed that the alleged video call between Raghavan and the woman BJP worker was a part of a sting operation.

(With Agency Inputs)