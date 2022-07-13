Tamil Nadu: BJP's Annamalai Demands DMK Minister's Ouster For 'beating Up' Woman

Sharing a shocking video on Twitter, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday demanded the ouster of DMK Minister KKSSR Ramachandran. At present, the latter is in charge of the Revenue and Disaster Management departments in the MK Stalin-led government. In the video, the aforesaid Minister is purportedly seen hitting a woman who approached me seeking a resolution of her grievances. Enraged at this incident, Annamalai asked Ramachandran to resign within 48 hours failing which BJP will stage a protest.

TN BJP chief K Annamalai remarked, "Are people your slaves? DMK minister KKSSR Ramachandran beat up a poor mother who was seeking a solution in the village of Virudhunagar, Palavanatham. We inform you that the Minister must resign within the next 48 hours or his house will be besieged."

Speaking to Republic TV on the video, TN BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy opined, "It is the arrogant behaviour of the Minister. Stalin has to take immediate action on this matter. How can he hit a woman in front of the public? He is a Minister to solve the grievances of the public not attack the public. These Ministers are arrogant since DMK formed its government. So, I think the Chief Minister has to take immediate action. The Minister has to apologise and resign."

BJP alleges 'death threat' to Annamalai

In June, BJP accused TN Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan of threatening to kill Annamalai. Elaborating on this, Thirupathy told Republic TV, "He also used filthy language to address him and the Prime Minister. He has threatened to destroy our party cadre. It is clear that the DMK is afraid of Annamalai. They are creating an unnecessary disturbance and the law and order are deteriorating in the state". The TN BJP vice president not only demanded the immediate sacking of Anbarasan but also called for him to be put behind the bars.

Narayanan Thirupathy asserted, "We want the Chief Minister to sack him and arrest him immediately. The CM should intervene and ensure that appropriate action is taken against Anbarasan. He has violated the constitution by openly issuing a death threat to BJP leaders."