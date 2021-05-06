Tamil Nadu Cabinet List: 34 Ministers To Swear-in With Stalin; DMK's Udhyanidhi Missing

A day ahead of MK Stalin taking oath as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, DMK released the list of 34 Cabinet ministers who are also likely to be sworn in along with their party supremo on May 7. While CM-elect Stalin was allotted the Home Ministry portfolio, the list revealed that Duraimurugan would be appointed as Minister for Water Resources, KN Nehru as Minister for Municipal Administration, K Ponmudi as Minister for Higher Education, M.R.K. Panneerselvam as Minister for Agriculture among other ministers. The list has reportedly been approved by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit. A notable name missing from the list is Stalin's son Udhyanidhi who secured victory from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency in his debut in Tamil Nadu electoral politics.

DMK releases Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers list

DMK emerges victorious in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

DMK denied AIADMK the opportunity to return to power for the third consecutive term and comfortably swept the recently concluded Assembly polls, ensuring its return to power after ten years. While DMK won 133 seats in the 234-seat Assembly, its allies Congress, VCK, CPI, CPIM emerged victorious in 18, 3 and two seats respectively. AIADMK, the 'big brother' of the NDA alliance, managed to win just 66 seats while its allies BJP and PMK won four and five seats respectively. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly took place on April 6 with 72.79% voter turnout.