Tamil Nadu CM EPS Says 'People Won't Accept Coalition Govt'; Hints At Breakaway From BJP

In the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2021, Chief Minister E. Palaniswami has hinted against an alliance with the BJP. Asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu will not accept a 'coalition government,' the Chief Minister indicated that the AIADMK will not continue its alliance with the saffron party at the state level. This comes just a day after AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K P Munusamy's stringent message to the BJP regarding the conditions of a possible alliance.

In a strong-worded message, Munuswamy had stated that the BJP will have to endorse E Palaniswami's candidature for the CM's post for the polls and agree to its other terms -like non-participation in government. If not, BJP should rethink of its 2021 electoral options, Munuswamy had said in the presence of CM EPS and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam.

"Be it a national party or state party..the government will be led by the AIADMK. There is no necessity for a coalition government. If any political party comes forward for an alliance arrangement with an idea of a coalition government, let them please think about it," he had said. Pertinently, in November, AIADMK coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam had affirmed that the alliance with BJP at the national level will continue.

No one can overthrow AIADMK: EPS

On Sunday, CM E. Palaniswami reposed faith in his party to sweep the upcoming polls and continue to rule in Tamil Nadu where it has been in power for the last 9 years. "No one can overthrow AIADMK. Only those who think they can defeat the AIADMK will fall," EPS had said at a public gathering held at the YMCA in Chennai. Talking about the history of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and how both the stalwarts, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma had worked towards ensuring public and people come first, through their various beneficiary schemes, the TN CM said the party through various ups and downs has always been together and that it will not break.

Taking a jibe at Makkal Needhi Maiyyam chief Kamal Haasan and how he had spoken about his learnings from Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, EPS stated, "Many political parties and even their opponents are pronouncing the name MGR today. No one can overthrow AIADMK."

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. The election will also witness the formal introduction of Superstar Rajinikanth, who has flouted his own party, which he is set to announce in January. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in April-May 2021.

