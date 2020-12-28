DMK Writes EC Asking To Restrain AIADMK From Using CM EPS' Photo On "Pongal Gift Hamper"

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls, DMK has written to the Election Commission (EC) on Monday, seeking to stop the AIADMK govt from issuing 'Pongal Free Gift Tokens' with CM E Palaniswami (EPS)'s photo. Stating that it will affect a ‘level playing field’, DMK stated that EC must issue appropriate instructions to the Tamil Nadu government to stop issuing tokens for distribution of ‘Free Pongal Gift’ with EPS' and his ministers' photo to ensure it was the 'Gift of Tamil Nadu govt and not AIADMK party'. DMK has maintained that it does not oppose the scheme announced by CM EPS, as it was the duty of the govt as a 'welfare state' to provide assistance to its subjects.

EPS announces 'Pongal Gift'

On December 19, CM EPS announced that all 2.06 crore ration-card holders in Tamil Nadu will receive a 'Pongal gift hamper' comprising of Rs.2,500, 1 Kg Raw-Rice, 1 Kg Sugar, sugarcane, and a cloth bag, starting from January 4. Incidentally, DMK points out in its letter to the EC, that its chief - M K Stalin had demanded the CM to pay Rs.5,000/- to each family much earlier, in the wake of the cyclone which hit the southern state. Claiming that the CM has shown his 'real intention by keeping mum till date and announcing a Pongal Hamper, DMK alleges AIADMK of playing politics ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the tussle between AIADMK and its saffron ally - BJP continues as the BJP is yet to announce a state alliance with the Dravidian party. In its national party meet on Sunday, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K P Munusamy said that the BJP has to endorse EPS' candidature for the CM's post for the polls and agree to its other terms -like non-participation in government- and if not, should rethink of its 2021 electoral options. Mumnuswamy's fiery speech was in the presence of CM EPS and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam, who kept mum.

"Be it a national party or state party..the government will be led by the AIADMK. There is no necessity for a coalition government. If any political party comes forward for an alliance arrangement with an idea of a coalition government, let them please think about it," he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in April-May 2021.

