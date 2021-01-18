Tamil Nadu CM EPS To Meet PM Modi, Amit Shah In 2-day Visit To Delhi As Poll-date Nears

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami is headed to Delhi for a two-day visit. Sources informed that Chief Minister EPS during his visit to the national capital will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. CM EPS is expected to discuss the political situation in Tamil Nadu with the senior leaders of his alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AIADMK General Council approves EPS to be the CM candidate

Earlier on January 9, AIADMK General Council passed a resolution approving Edappadi Palaniswami to be the CM candidate for the party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. The decision was taken at the party's general body meeting that was presided by party president E Madhusudhanan along with CM EPS, Dy CM O Pannerselvam and other ministers. Apart from approving EPS as the party's CM face, 30 other resolutions were passed during the key general body meeting, of which 16 resolutions were executive in nature.

As per sources, a resolution was passed unanimously at AIADMK's general body meeting to decide on EPS as the party's CM candidate. Further, a resolution was also passed to laud TN CM EPS for announcing free vaccine for all in the state. It was also decided by the General Council that CM EPS and Dy CM OPS would discuss on the seat-sharing for the upcoming polls before making a formal announcement.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing the Chief Minister's seat, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswami (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswami has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee.

The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance and after a lot of deliberations, BJP has given in. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

