President Ram Nath Kovind, HM Amit Shah Condole Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's Demise

Renowned Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday afternoon at his residence, his family said. Khan's daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan told PTI that the veteran breathed his last at 12.37 pm at his Bandra home.

"He was fine in the morning... but during his massage he vomited. His eyes were shut and he was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors but by the time they came, he had already died," Namrata said.

She said the family is in shock due to Khan's sudden demise as he was keeping well. The musician was going to turn 90 on March 3. Khan had suffered a brain stroke in 2019 that left one side of his body paralysed. Namrata also shared the news about Khan''s death on her Facebook page.

Mourning Khan's death the President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, "In his passing, music world has lost not only a doyen but also a mentor for young generation." [sic] Home Minister Amit Shah wrote he was 'anguished' after he received the tragic news.

Anguished to learn about the demise of legendary musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab. He dedicated his life in the service of music and made lasting contributions to Indian classical music. His timeless creations mesmerised millions of hearts. My deepest condolences. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 17, 2021

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was a legend of Indian classical music. I feel honoured to have conferred on him Padma Vibhushan in 2018. In his passing, music world has lost not only a doyen but also a mentor for young generation. Heartfelt condolence to his family,friends & disciples pic.twitter.com/bprup6KnF6 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the musician's passing away has left "our cultural world poorer".

"The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers," Modi posted on Twitter.

PM Modi condoles Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's demise, says 'cultural world poorer'

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89; Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman pay tribute

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.