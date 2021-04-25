Tamil Nadu CM Writes To PM, Claims Oxygen Allocation To State Based On Wrong Allotment

In the wake of COVID-19 cases surging and reports of shortage of medical oxygen across the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday wrote to PM Narendra Modi to establish that oxygen allocation in the State is based on an incorrect allotment.

In his letter to the PM, Palaniswami said,

"In National Medical Oxygen allotment plan allocation for Tamil Nadu fixed at 220 metric tons (MTs) and based on the wrong allotment, 80 MTs of liquid oxygen diverted from manufacturing facilities at Sriperumpudur, Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."

Tamil Nadu CM brought to light that demand for medical oxygen has already transcended the supply of 220 MTs against 310 MTs. The letter read,

"I wish to bring to your notice that as per Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisations data, consumption of oxygen in Tamil Nadu has already reached 310 MTs as against the inadequate allotment made to the State of only 220 MTs.

Palaniswami in his letter claimed that allotment has been made to States which have a lower number of active COVID-19 cases than Tamil Nadu. He further clarified that such States have major steel industries located within their State or close to them.

Tamil Nadu CM sought redressal to aforementioned travails. He wrote and requested,

"Hence, I request that diversion of 80 KL from Sriperumpudur plant, in Tamil Nadu may immediately be cancelled."

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

According to official data, there are 95,048 active COVID-19 cases in the State. Meanwhile, cumulative cases have climbed to 9,43,044. The death toll in the State has mounted to 13,475 so far. The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday evening announced stringent curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the State. In the past 24 hours, about 1,25,718 samples have been tested via Reverse transcription- Polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

Liberalising the ongoing vaccination policy, the Centre has empowered States to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same. As India prepares to vaccinate every major, Tamil Nadu joined other State governments in announcing free of cost COVID-19 vaccines for all those above 18 years.

(with inputs from ANI)