Tamil Nadu Government Opposes 3-language Policy Proposed In National Education Policy 2020

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed the 'three-language policy' proposed in the New Education Policy 2020. In a detailed statement with the officials and few top ministers, Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy stated that the states should be allowed to decide on the language policy.

Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy says 'it is saddening that the proposed NEP has a three-language policy. The Centre should reconsider this and should allow states to decide about their language policy.'

READ | China Claims India's Move To Drop Mandarin From NEP Will Hamper Bilateral Relationship

READ | CPI Rejects NEP 2020, D Raja Terms It As An 'assault' On Polity Of The Country

The statement has the quotes of former chief ministers like CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa about the two language policy and how these leaders opposed the three language policy when they were proposed by then central governments.

The Chief Minister further stated that Tamil Nadu has been following the two language policy for several decades and there will no change in it.

However, the statement didn't speak anything on other critical clauses of the proposed New Education Policy.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in the state had a VC meeting to discuss the implications of the NEP 2020 and wrote a combined letter to the Chief Minister saying its against federalism, women's empowerment and also social justice and equality. The opposition allies have also asked the Chief Minister to pass a resolution in the assembly against the new education policy in the initial stage itself.

The letter said that the state has been successful with the two language policy system since the period of former CM CN Annadurai and it should continue in the state, following which the Chief Minister had a meeting with the top ministers and gave a statement against the three language policy clause of NEP 2020.

(Photo credit: PTI)

READ | CDS Rawat Lauds NEP 2020, Says Will Help Armed Forces Identify Youth For Soldiering

READ | Karnataka Will Implement NEP From August: State Minister