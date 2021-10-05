'Tamil Nadu Is Politicizing Mekedatu Project For Electoral Gains', Alleges Karnataka CM

In a continued episode of the Cauvery river water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Cheif Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, October 4, has stated that Tamil Nadu has no role or right to form a law concerning the Mekedatu Project. Further commenting he said that Tamil Nadu is politicizing the matter for electoral gains as they don't hold any power to decide on the project.

Addressing the media following the inauguration of a new building of S.K. Modi International School in Ballari, Basavaraj Bommai said, "Everybody knows about Tamil Nadu’s stand on Mekedatu project. Tamil Nadu politicians are politicizing the issue for electoral gains."

He added, "Implementing the project is not in their hands, but in our hands and we would do it. We are firm on our stand and Tamil Nadu doesn’t have any powers to decide on the project. The project would be taken up through the legal battle."

Karnataka Chief Minister further discussed steel companies that had obtained approvals for establishing their plants in the Ballari district, he said that about ten big companies were granted permission to establish their plants but they have not initiated the operations yet.

He also informed that the state government will provide a special package of Rs 3,000 crore for the development of the region if the Kalyan Karnataka Development Board succeeds in utilizing Rs 1,500 crore within the stipulated time.

What is the Mekedatu project?

The Mekedatu project has fueled the water clash between the states with its plan to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, 90 km from Bengaluru and 4 km from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. The project approved by the Karnataka state government in 2017 has been heavily opposed by Tamil Nadu. Mekadatu project costs around Rs. 9,000 crore and is a project that aims to store and supply drinking water to Bengaluru. Also, over 400 megawatts (MW) of power is proposed to be generated through the project.

While in 2018, Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the project citing a possible water crisis as the flow of water to the state would be disturbed. The Tamil Nadu government in its plea has stated that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not considered environmental damage the project is likely to cause during the construction work. A large extent of Reserve Forests and Wildlife Sanctuaries would be affected.

(Image: PTI)