Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results: DMK Wins 5 Wards In Chennai; VMK 1 In Pudukottai

The results for Tamil Nadu urban local bodies will be declared today. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has taken an early lead by winning 5 wards in Chennai and is leading in several seats in Madurai, Coimbatore, as well as Salem.

The Tamil Nadu Urban local body polls were held on February 19 and witnessed an interesting multi-cornered contest as alliance partners of the opposition AIADMK contested solo, on their respective party’s strengths, rather than coming together against the MK Stalin-led DMK.

The TN urban local body elections were held after a gap of over a decade. In the previous election held in 2011, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had emerged victorious.

DMK takes lead in Chennai, Madurai

Chennai : DMK wins 5 wards of the 200

: DMK wins 5 wards of the 200 Coimbatore : DMK leading in 3 of the 100 wards

: DMK leading in 3 of the 100 wards Madurai : DMK leading in 7 and AIADMK in 1 of the 100 wards

: DMK leading in 7 and AIADMK in 1 of the 100 wards Salem : DMK leading in 3 wards of the total 60

: DMK leading in 3 wards of the total 60 Vijay Makkal Iyakkam wins in 4th ward at Pudukottai

Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results

The DMK is taken the lead in 18 corporations and 98 municipalities, while the Opposition AIADMK is leading in 3 municipalities and 41 town panchayats, according to data from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) website.

Municipal corporation wards: Leading (211/1373)

DMK+ : 190

ADMK + : 13

Others: 8

Municipalities wards: Leading (556/3842)

DMK+ : 427

ADMK+ : 102

Others: 27

Town panchayats wards: Leading (1638/7604)