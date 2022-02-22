Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results: DMK Wins 5 Wards In Chennai; VMK 1 In Pudukottai

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The results for Tamil Nadu urban local bodies will be declared today. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has taken an early lead by winning 5 wards in Chennai and is leading in several seats in Madurai, Coimbatore, as well as Salem.
The Tamil Nadu Urban local body polls were held on February 19 and witnessed an interesting multi-cornered contest as alliance partners of the opposition AIADMK contested solo, on their respective party’s strengths, rather than coming together against the MK Stalin-led DMK.
The TN urban local body elections were held after a gap of over a decade. In the previous election held in 2011, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had emerged victorious.
The DMK is taken the lead in 18 corporations and 98 municipalities, while the Opposition AIADMK is leading in 3 municipalities and 41 town panchayats, according to data from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) website.